Former Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly commits to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Penny Hardaway strikes in the transfer portal once again, and this time, he lands his point guard. Former Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly announced his commitment to Memphis on social media Thursday night.

Quinerly immediately becomes the most proven point guard on what’s now a veteran-laden Tiger squad.

Quinerly spent the past four seasons at Alabama after beginning his collegiate career at Villanova. The New Jersey native was named SEC Co-Sixth Man of the Year this past season.

His numbers (8.7 PPG, 3.6 APG) weren’t eye-popping, but that’s largely because Quinerly was easing his way back early in the season from a torn ACL he suffered in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. He played a key role in Alabama’s SEC Tournament victory and the Crimson Tide claiming the #1 overall seed for the NCAA Tournament.

Quinerly is the eighth addition from the transfer portal for the Tigers this offseason, who now await the fate of DeAndre Williams’ eligibility as the likely last piece to their roster.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.