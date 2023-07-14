Advertise
Montgomery D.A. Bailey announces the relaunch of the I-LEAD program

The Montgomery District Attorney is weighing in on what many see as a trend in our area: the ever increasing number of juveniles under arrest.
By Rosanna Smith
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A rise in crime committed by young people has the attention of the Montgomery County District Attorney. Just this week, police charged an 8-year-old with stealing a car at gunpoint, then leading officers on a chase. And a group of children are also accused of breaking into the Montgomery Crisis Center.

“I know as district attorney, I see a lot of crime. And I see a lot of shocking things. But when you see an 8-year-old that is involved in something like that, that does shock you, it does surprise you,” said Bailey.

Bailey says the trend of criminals becoming younger and younger is something his office has seen for a long time. He says as a community we must search for answers and work together to find a solution.

“And one thing that I know is that trauma in our children is a root cause of a lot of the problems that we are seeing. Kids who have witnessed violence have been exposed to violence at an early age they repeat that behavior. That is why we have to intervene,” said Bailey.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, Montgomery Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Attorney General’s Office, and others are working to bring back the I-LEAD program this upcoming school year. They work with Montgomery Public Schools and go into 5th grade classrooms to help children understand the importance of getting a good education and making the right decisions.

“We want to reach them at a young age because I don’t want to say it’s ever too late. But it becomes increasingly more difficult the later you wait, said Bailey.

“There’s a lot of different purposes for it. One is to let kids know that law enforcement are their friends and they can go to law enforcement for help. What I like about this program is it’s all school year long, we become involved in the children’s lives, we get to know them on a personal level.”

Thursday an interest meeting was held. More than 20 principals have already reached out requesting to have I-LEAD program at their schools. The program previously shut down during Covid after 8 years in MPS.

Bailey says the district attorney’s office is looking to see if parents can be held legally accountable.

“If they are contributing to these crimes, then they need to be prosecuted just as much as the child was prosecuted, and sometimes even more harsh, because they know better,” said Bailey.

The I-LEAD Program uses an evidenced-based curriculum. In order for it to work the community is asked to step up and participate. You can call the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office at (334) 832-2550 or reach out to them on Facebook.

