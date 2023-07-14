Advertise
Montgomery Democrats host town hall meeting ahead of legislative special session

Alabama State House
Alabama State House(waff)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A town hall meeting is planned to help you better understand Alabama’s redistricting issue and why the legislature’s upcoming special session is necessary.

Montgomery’s delegation of House Democrats will be hosting this town hall to educate people about why the state’s voting lines need to be re-drawn and how that process will work once the special session begins.

In June, the Supreme Court ruled Alabama’s current voting map violates the 1965 voting rights act and ordered the state to create two districts that are majority black, instead of just the one it currently has, to represent the state’s black population more fairly. So lawmakers are returning to the drawing board in this special session to create new voting districts to represent Alabama’s voters better. That particular session is set to start Monday.

The town hall this weekend will give folks a better understanding of how that process will work and how it will impact them in the long run. It’s set for 2 p.m. Sunday at the ASU-Abernathy Auditorium. It’s open to anyone, regardless of your voting district.

