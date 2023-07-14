Advertise
More chances for rain and storms through Sunday

Highs will be in the low to middle 90s with rain coverage each day around 50-60%
More rain, thunderstorms for Central Alabama
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More of what we’ve seen over the last few days is likely today and throughout the weekend. It won’t rain all day long, nor will it rain everywhere any of the days. However, there will be solid medium to high coverage of rain and thunderstorms each of the next three days.

The current forecast holds a 60% chance of rain through Sunday evening. It’s possible that we see some slight adjustments to the exact rain chances, though it would probably be a 10% change at the most. I will say, it’s best to check in each morning because the forecast for that day will be fine tuned.

Most of the rain that falls will occur during the daylight hours. There could be some minor shower and storm activity during the overnight periods, but the higher coverage of rain will exist during the daytime. No severe weather is in the forecast at this point in time, though some strong gusty winds and small hail are possible.

Heavy rainfall and instances of flooding are also possible. Most of the area finds itself in a level 1-of-4 or level 2-of-4 risk for excessive rainfall through Sunday. That’s a product issued by the Weather Prediction Center essentially highlighting areas where flash flooding may occur.

Storms are likely this weekend at times with highs in the lower and middle 90s.
Storms are likely this weekend at times with highs in the lower and middle 90s.(WSFA 12 News)

Signs continue to point towards much drier conditions heading into next week. We’ve lowered the chance of wet weather to 20% or less for all of next week. These could certainly change as we get closer if things point towards a wetter pattern.

Highs will top out in the lower and middle 90s through Monday -- pretty much where we should be this time of year. Oppressively high humidity will make it feel like it’s between 100° and 107° each afternoon.

Heat indices each afternoon will be up around 105 degrees in many places.
Heat indices each afternoon will be up around 105 degrees in many places.(WSFA 12 News)

The heat gets cranked up a touch as next week pushes along thanks to the drier weather. Highs will soar into the middle and upper 90s with partly cloudy skies. Heat indices should *only* peak near 105 degrees thanks to slightly -- and we mean slightly! -- lower humidity values during the hottest part of each day next week.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

