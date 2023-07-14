Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

World War II veteran takes to the skies for his 101st birthday

One Idaho man celebrated his special day by showing that you’re never too old to do what you love. (KBOI)
By KBOI Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAMPA, Idaho (KBOI) - One Idaho man celebrated his special day by showing that you’re never too old to do what you love.

Dick Kneidl turned 101 on Thursday.

He served in World War II as a pilot and a pilot trainer. Kneidl later made a career out of it once the war ended and became a commercial pilot.

In honor of his special day, he returned to the sky Wednesday and piloted a small airplane.

As far as what he loves most about flying, Kneidl said he comes alive and feels like he is at home.

It is estimated that he has more than 33,000 hours of flying experience between the war and his career.

Copyright 2023 KBOI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
Man dead following officer-involved shooting in Wetumpka
Charles Lee has filed a defamation lawsuit against Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed.
Montgomery business owner files defamation lawsuit against mayor
Montgomery police say another person has died following a wreck on Northern Boulevard near 6th...
2nd victim dies following June 22 wreck in Montgomery
The Montgomery Police Department is searching for missing person, Calvinette Dixon.
Montgomery police searching for missing woman
Tall grass is creating a major snake problem for two Montgomery neighborhoods.
Montgomery residents want housing authority to fix tall grass, snake problems

Latest News

The 17-year-old father talks about his 9-month-old son, who police said died after drugs were...
Young father describes grief after son dies of fentanyl overdose
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...
Biden administration announces $39 billion in student debt relief through administrative fixes
A graphic from the National Hurricane Center shows the forecasted movement of subtropical storm...
Subtropical storm Don forms in open Atlantic waters, becomes the fifth named storm of the year
Female transgender athletes who transitioned after male puberty will no longer be able to...
World cycling’s governing body bans female transgender athletes from women’s events
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25.
Hoover Police searching for missing 25-year-old woman, possibly abducted