Hot and humid with wet weather expected for some this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The weekend is here! Not much changing in the forecast for the next two or three days... heat, humidity and thunderstorms are all expected. Some spots will remain dry, but a lot of you will see some kind of wet weather before the weekend is said and done with. It won’t rain all day long, nor will it rain everywhere... however, there will be solid coverage of rain and thunderstorms.

The current forecast holds a 60% chance of rain through Sunday evening; most of the rain that falls will occur during the daylight hours.

There could be some minor shower and storm activity during the overnight periods, but the higher coverage of rain will exist during the daytime. No severe weather is in the forecast at this point in time, though some strong gusty winds and small hail are possible!

Heavy rainfall and instances of flooding are also possible. Most of the area finds itself in a level 1-of-4 or level 2-of-4 risk for excessive rainfall through Sunday. That’s a product issued by the Weather Prediction Center essentially highlighting areas where flash flooding may occur.

Rain chances remain elevated through the weekend, but once we dry out things get a lot hotter! (WSFA 12 News)

Signs continue to point towards much drier conditions heading into next week. We’ve lowered the chance of wet weather to 20% or less for all of next week. These could certainly change as we get closer if things point towards a wetter pattern.

Highs will top out in the low and mid 90s through Monday... pretty much where we should be this time of year. Oppressively high humidity will make it feel like it’s between 100° and 107° each afternoon.

The heat gets cranked up a touch as next week pushes along thanks to the drier weather. Highs will soar into the middle and upper 90s with partly cloudy skies. Heat indices should *only* peak near 105 degrees thanks to slightly lower humidity values during the hottest part of each day next week.

