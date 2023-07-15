Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Hot and humid with wet weather expected for some this weekend

It doesn’t rain all day, and it doesn’t rain on everyone, but having an indoor backup for outdoor plans will be important
Got weekend plans? Amanda is looking ahead to heat, humidity and the chance for showers + storms!
By Amanda Curran
Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The weekend is here! Not much changing in the forecast for the next two or three days... heat, humidity and thunderstorms are all expected. Some spots will remain dry, but a lot of you will see some kind of wet weather before the weekend is said and done with. It won’t rain all day long, nor will it rain everywhere... however, there will be solid coverage of rain and thunderstorms.

The current forecast holds a 60% chance of rain through Sunday evening; most of the rain that falls will occur during the daylight hours.

There could be some minor shower and storm activity during the overnight periods, but the higher coverage of rain will exist during the daytime. No severe weather is in the forecast at this point in time, though some strong gusty winds and small hail are possible!

Heavy rainfall and instances of flooding are also possible. Most of the area finds itself in a level 1-of-4 or level 2-of-4 risk for excessive rainfall through Sunday. That’s a product issued by the Weather Prediction Center essentially highlighting areas where flash flooding may occur.

Rain chances remain elevated through the weekend, but once we dry out things get a lot hotter!
Rain chances remain elevated through the weekend, but once we dry out things get a lot hotter!(WSFA 12 News)

Signs continue to point towards much drier conditions heading into next week. We’ve lowered the chance of wet weather to 20% or less for all of next week. These could certainly change as we get closer if things point towards a wetter pattern.

Highs will top out in the low and mid 90s through Monday... pretty much where we should be this time of year. Oppressively high humidity will make it feel like it’s between 100° and 107° each afternoon.

The heat gets cranked up a touch as next week pushes along thanks to the drier weather. Highs will soar into the middle and upper 90s with partly cloudy skies. Heat indices should *only* peak near 105 degrees thanks to slightly lower humidity values during the hottest part of each day next week.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
‘We are trusting God’: Family of 25-year-old woman possibly abducted staying positive
FILE - Then-Tennessee NCAA college football head coach Jeremy Pruitt speaks during Southeastern...
Tennessee fined more than $8 million for over 200 infractions in football program
The Montgomery Police Department is searching for 16-year-old Hunter Ray Martin.
Montgomery police searching for missing teen
Chase Flowers has farmed for more than a decade. Around 6 months ago he decided to take his...
Brundidge farmer growing some cool crops
Montgomery police say another person has died following a wreck on Northern Boulevard near 6th...
2nd victim dies following June 22 wreck in Montgomery

Latest News

Rain chances remain elevated through the weekend, but once we dry out things get a lot hotter!
More chances for rain and storms through Sunday
Got weekend plans? Amanda is looking ahead to heat, humidity and the chance for showers + storms!
Amanda's looking ahead to your weekend forecast... so how much wet weather will there be?!
Big heat and high rain chances