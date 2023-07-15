Japanese restaurant closes after drugs allegedly found in food

PACE, Fla. (WALA/Gray News) - A Japanese steakhouse in Florida has closed after drugs were reportedly found in customers’ food.

WALA reports that Nikko Japanese Steakhouse shut down last week following an investigation into customers feeling ill from food they ate at the restaurant.

Last month, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said it opened an investigation when seven patrons were reportedly taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Officials with Santa Rosa County confirmed that the food in question from the restaurant tested positive for a narcotic. They didn’t confirm what drug was found but the customers claimed it was meth.

Authorities said through their investigation criminal charges were not being pursued against the restaurant. They stated there was a lack of witness information and evidence to suggest that anything intentional or unintentional occurred.

The restaurant reopened after the incident but management said their business never really returned and they were forced to close.

“We are so thankful to our regulars who came back to support us, unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough to keep the doors open,” the restaurant’s management team said. “We are heartbroken but unable to sustain the cost to stay open.”

Management said they cooperated with authorities throughout the investigation.

“We have been investigated, searched, and questioned while fully cooperating at all times. That’s all we could do,” the management team said.

Nikko Japanese Steakhouse was in business for more than 10 years.

“Thank you for your years of loyal patronage. We will fondly remember our times together,” management shared.

