Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man in life-threatening condition after Friday shooting

Police say it is unclear where the shooting happened.
Police say it is unclear where the shooting happened.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a Friday night shooting that left a man in life-threatening condition.

Details are limited, but MPD says officers responded to an area hospital around 8:15 p.m. Friday on reports that someone had been shot. At the hospital, officers found the man to have sustained life-threatening injuries.

Police say it is unclear where the shooting happened.

No further information is available. An investigation is ongoing.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
‘We are trusting God’: Family of 25-year-old woman possibly abducted staying positive
FILE - Then-Tennessee NCAA college football head coach Jeremy Pruitt speaks during Southeastern...
Tennessee fined more than $8 million for over 200 infractions in football program
The Montgomery Police Department is searching for 16-year-old Hunter Ray Martin.
Montgomery police searching for missing teen
Chase Flowers has farmed for more than a decade. Around 6 months ago he decided to take his...
Brundidge farmer growing some cool crops
Montgomery police say another person has died following a wreck on Northern Boulevard near 6th...
2nd victim dies following June 22 wreck in Montgomery

Latest News

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
‘We are trusting God’: Family of 25-year-old woman possibly abducted staying positive
Some Alabama lawmakers are seeking to remove $5 million in funding from the Alabama Department...
Alabama lawmakers seek to remove funding from state archives after LGBTQ+ history lecture
Montgomery youth ages 17 and under could be placed under a citywide curfew.
Proposed ordinance would implement youth curfew in Montgomery
Proposed ordinance would implement youth curfew in Montgomery