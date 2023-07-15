Man in life-threatening condition after Friday shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a Friday night shooting that left a man in life-threatening condition.

Details are limited, but MPD says officers responded to an area hospital around 8:15 p.m. Friday on reports that someone had been shot. At the hospital, officers found the man to have sustained life-threatening injuries.

Police say it is unclear where the shooting happened.

No further information is available. An investigation is ongoing.

