Powerball jackpot hits $875M ahead of Saturday’s drawing

FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Monday Powerball drawing on Nov. 7, 2022, at a convenience store in Renfrew, Pa. The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $875 million after no winning ticket was sold for the Wednesday, July 12, 2023, drawing. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot is currently at an estimated $875 million ahead of Saturday’s drawing.

No one matched all the winning numbers of Wednesday’s drawing, but two tickets sold in Florida and Indiana matched five numbers to win $1 million.

The jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is the third highest in the history of the game. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion, won last November.

The current odds of winning it all are 1 in 292.2 million.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a $252.6 million prize.

