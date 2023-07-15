Advertise
Proposed ordinance would implement youth curfew in Montgomery

A Montgomery City Councilwoman is proposing a citywide curfew for youths.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An ordinance that would implement a citywide youth curfew could appear in front of the Montgomery City Council after a rash of crimes committed by children, including an 8-year-old accused carjacking someone by gunpoint.

District 3 Councilwoman Marche Johnson is proposing that children 17 years old and under would have to be off the streets by 10 p.m., adding there would be two separate curfews. One for school nights and one for weekends and holidays.

“We need some structure in the city,” Johnson said. “We need to implement some policies and some ordinances, and actually implement them and enforce them to take the city back.”

Johnson added the proposed ordinance would hold parents and children accountable for meeting the curfew.

Any child caught outside past curfew could be detained by police until their parent or legal guardian picks them up.

The parent could receive a verbal warning for the offense, then a written warning for the second offense, following a fine plus a court appearance with the Alabama Department of Human Resources.

The ordinance will be brought before a council committee, then it will go before the full council by recommendation of the committee.

Johnson mentioned there are community resources for families that need help, such as the Wellness Coalition, Montgomery Area Food Bank, the Family Sunshine Center and the Montgomery Crisis Center.

