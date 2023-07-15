Advertise
Selma’s performing arts center deemed unsafe, closed to the public

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Larry D. Striplin Performing Arts Center in Selma is closed to the public and staff after it was deemed unsafe by the city’s Building Inspector, Zeb Lee, Jr.

Selma Mayor James Perkins, Jr. said in a statement that portions of the ceiling are falling in.

“Everyday it is becoming more and more expensive to maintain these old historic structures and if we are to continue, we simply need more money or we will need to set course in a new direction. For now, it is what it is. We cannot allow another building to go unoccupied and therefore I am moving to declare the repairs an emergency. But I expect it will be expensive,” Perkins said.

The city’s Director of Public Buildings Stephanie Menifee said heavy rains are taking a toll on the city’s buildings.

“In addition to the age of the roof, the constant heavy rains are just taking their toll on our buildings and many of the roofs need to be replaced,” said Menifee.

The building is closed to the public until further notice.

