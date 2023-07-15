Smokies breeze past Biscuits, 4-0

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Biscuits (42-39) were unable to find much offense throughout the series-opener against the Tennessee Smokies (45-36), as the Butter and Blue fell 4-0 on Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Logan Workman (1-2) continued to dominate from the mound since returning from an oblique injury on June 29, striking out five batters through four scoreless innings pitched. The righty passed Sean Hunley for the most consecutive scoreless innings pitched this season with 12.

Richard Guillardo exited his third start of the season for Tennessee in the first inning after going down with an injury. This led to Carlos Guzman (4-2) entering the game in his place and the right-hander proceeded to allow only one hit over 3.1 innings pitched.

Entering tonight’s contest, Pete Crow-Armstrong was the batter responsible for Logan Workman’s only earned run allowed this season. The Cubs’ top prospect struck again with an RBI-triple in the fifth inning to break the stalemate. Levi Jordan reached first and Crow-Armstrong scored on a throwing error from Ronny Simon, making the score 2-0.

Tennessee put two runners in scoring position during the seventh inning before Jordan hit a gapper into left field to make the score 4-0. The two-run single makes the shortstop responsible for all but one of the runs for the Smokies.

Montgomery put two runners in scoring position with no outs on the board during the bottom of the ninth, but back-to-back strikeouts and a flyout doomed the comeback effort as Tennessee took the shutout victory.

Guzman earned the win, and Workman recorded the loss despite allowing only one earned run and recording six strikeouts over five innings pitched. Montgomery recorded seven hits compared to Tennessee’s 10, but Junior Caminero was the only Biscuit to record multiple hits for the Butter and Blue.

The Biscuits and the Smokies will play again on Saturday, July 15 with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 PM. It will be Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond Night featuring Specialty Jerseys & Max Fireworks, featuring a pitching matchup of Mason Montgomery (2-2) for the Biscuits against Walker Powell (4-4) for Tennessee.

The rest of the homestand will include a Lil’ Crumbs Jersey Giveaway & Bark in the Park on Sunday, July 16; a 90s Night T-Shirt Giveaway on Thirsty Thursday, July 20; a Big Mo Bobblehead Giveaway on Friday, July 21; Kimchi Night presented by Pulmuone & MAX Fireworks; and a Lil’ Crumbs Christmas in July Ornament Giveaway along with MAX Fireworks on Sunday, July 23.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.