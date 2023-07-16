Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

DeAndre Hopkins signs with Tennessee Titans, NFL reports

The wide receiver had visited the team one month ago.
DeAndre Hopkins (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
DeAndre Hopkins (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Chris Harris
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has signed with the Tennessee Titans, according to NFL reports.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the deal is for two years, $26 million, and worth up to $32 million with incentives.

Hopkins visited Nashville in June during a free agency visit, per reports.

Previous Coverage
Reports: Star free-agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to visit with Titans this weekend

“Free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins is slated to fly to Nashville on Sunday for a visit with the #Titans, per sources,” NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero tweeted.

The 31-year-old is a 10-year NFL veteran with more than 11,000 receiving yards and 71 touchdowns. Hopkins’ signing is a jolt to a receiver room in need of experience and play-making ability.

In 2022, Titans receivers had a total of six touchdown catches.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
Tuskegee native Juel Taylor, director of "They Cloned Tyrone"
Tuskegee native’s film directorial debut showing at Capri Theatre in Montgomery
Due to the type of work performed, daytime lane closures are needed for the visibility and...
Lane closures expected on I-85 near the Montgomery, Macon County line starting Monday
The crash happened at about 4:25 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 29 near mile marker 160, about three...
Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Macon County
The Alabama Retail Association says this year marks the seventh time the annual tax holiday...
Alabama’s back-to-school sales tax holiday begins Friday

Latest News

Last day to complete the Montgomery Thrive broadband survey
Fuel spill in Tennessee River near O'Neal Bridge on July 16.
Boat sinks near O’Neal Bridge spilling over 3,000 gallons of diesel fuel into Tennessee River
Special session to redraw Alabama's congressional districts begins today
TikTok star 'Princess Parimala' invited to recital in Brundidge
Alabama House Democratic Caucus holds town hall