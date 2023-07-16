Georgia woman killed in Pike County crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Pike County has claimed the life of a Georgia woman.

Hailley E. Wolski, 25, of Adairsville, Georgia, was critically injured when the 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt she was driving collided head-on with the 2021 GMC Sierra pickup driven by Ramon Stroud, 80, of Goshen. The crash happened around 8:35 a.m. Saturday.

According to ALEA, Wolski was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash. She was transported to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, where she later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

A 1-year-old child, who was a passenger in the Cobalt, was injured and transported to a local area hospital for treatment. Stroud was also injured and transported to Troy Reginal Medical Center.

The crash happened on Pike County 2201, about 10 miles east of Troy, in Pike County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.