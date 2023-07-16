Intense heat takes over this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A loud start for some across Central Alabama will give way to a mainly dry Sunday. The chance of rain and storms has really trended down for today compared to what models originally showed. Coverage will likely be around 20% at best.

Skies will be partly cloudy and it will be hot. Highs will be similar to what was seen yesterday in the lower and middle 90s. Heat indices will be less oppressive thanks to a slight dip in the humidity. It will feel like it’s between 98 and 103 degrees this afternoon.

It will be hot and humid today with a minimal chance of a shower or storm. (WSFA 12 News)

A dry night will give way to a mainly dry Monday. There’s about a 20% chance of pop-up showers and thunderstorms under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will easily soar into the mid-90s. Fortunately the humidity will come down another tick, which means heat indices will likely stay at or below 100 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday should be completely dry across the region. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds both days with temperatures really heating up. Look for highs to rise into the upper 90s both afternoons. Heat indices will be between 100 and 105 thanks to the humidity not being sky high.

Thursday should also be a dry day. There is just a small chance of showers and storms Thursday afternoon and evening. Highs will again be in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees. Heat indices will be up around 105 degrees all afternoon long.

The extreme heat will last through Friday before backing off this weekend. High temperatures will go from the upper 90s once again on Friday to the lower 90s this weekend. That comes courtesy of showers and storms returning to the forecast.

It will feel like it's over 100 degrees later this week as the heat builds. (WSFA 12 News)

Friday and this weekend will feature a mid-range chance (40-50%) of showers and storms. The exact rain chances will likely change at least somewhat as progress through the week and get a better handle on how things will evolve.

For those wondering...it does not look like we will break any records this week with the heat. It will be pretty close a few times in Montgomery, but I doubt we break the records that are just over 100 degrees each day.

