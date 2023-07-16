Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Lightning strike destroys new home fire as family moves in

A recently constructed Geneva County home was destroyed by fire a lightning strike apparently ignited Saturday afternoon, only minutes after the occupants fini
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) — A recently constructed Geneva County home was destroyed by fire a lightning strike apparently ignited Saturday afternoon, only minutes after the occupants finished their move-in.

By the time firefighters arrived, flames engulfed the Geneva County Highway 49 home, with heat from the fire so intense that firefighters had to park their engines a distance away.

Caption

“This was a brand-new home and the family had just dropped the last truckload of belongings off 30 minutes before lightning struck the home,” Slocomb Fire and Rescue said in a Facebook post.

Several departments responded, with some needed water supply because a lock had been placed on a hydrant near the fire.

It took about two hours to get extinguish the fire, according to Slocomb Fire.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
Due to the type of work performed, daytime lane closures are needed for the visibility and...
Lane closures expected on I-85 near the Montgomery, Macon County line starting Monday
Tuskegee native Juel Taylor, director of "They Cloned Tyrone"
Tuskegee native’s film directorial debut showing at Capri Theatre in Montgomery
The crash happened at about 4:25 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 29 near mile marker 160, about three...
Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Macon County
Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home

Latest News

A Marbury man has died in a weekend crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Marbury man killed in Sunday afternoon crash
The heat dome will expand eastward this week, leading to very hot temperatures.
How this week’s heat stacks up against the records
Southern Rock Group PARKER BARROW Coming to Dadeville.
Southern rock group Parker Barrow coming to Dadeville
FILE - Evan Milligan, center, plaintiff in Merrill v. Milligan, an Alabama redistricting case...
Alabama rushes to adopt new congressional map amid disagreement on what district should look like
Montgomery robbery suspect caught after chase, crash