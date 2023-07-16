Lightning strike destroys new home fire as family moves in

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) — A recently constructed Geneva County home was destroyed by fire a lightning strike apparently ignited Saturday afternoon, only minutes after the occupants finished their move-in.

By the time firefighters arrived, flames engulfed the Geneva County Highway 49 home, with heat from the fire so intense that firefighters had to park their engines a distance away.

“This was a brand-new home and the family had just dropped the last truckload of belongings off 30 minutes before lightning struck the home,” Slocomb Fire and Rescue said in a Facebook post.

Several departments responded, with some needed water supply because a lock had been placed on a hydrant near the fire.

It took about two hours to get extinguish the fire, according to Slocomb Fire.

