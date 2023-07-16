Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Macon County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash in Macon County has claimed the life of a Georgia man.

According to ALEA, Mykola Baidak, 20, was fatally injured when the 2018 Infiniti Q50 he was driving left the roadway and struck several trees before overturning. Baidak was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened at about 4:25 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 29 near mile marker 160, about three miles south of Tuskegee.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.