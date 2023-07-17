AHSAA opens ‘All-Star Sports Week’ with North-South baseball and golf

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This year’s annual AHSAA Summer Conference and All-Star Week with the North-South all-star squads in both baseball and golf.

“This year’s annual AHSAA Summer Conference and All-Star Week expect more than 4,000 coaches, administrators, contest officials, and all-stars to attend the Coaches School, all-star games, and three banquets,” said Brandon Dean, Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association.

All-star competition featuring many of the state’s outstanding student-athletes in the Class of 2024 will be held in eight sports during the week. The North-South girls’ and boys’ basketball all-star games will also get underway Tuesday at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex, with the girls tipping off at 5 p.m. and the boys following at 6:45. The boys’ and girls’ tennis matches will be played Tuesday at Lagoon Park Tennis Complex at 5 p.m. The North-South boys’ and girls’ cross-country event will open Tuesday’s all-star events at 8 a.m., with the girls’ race, followed at 8:30 with the boys’ race. Both races at Gateway Park.

Wednesday’s North-South All-Star schedule features the North-South softball doubleheader at 4 p.m. at Lagoon Park. The girls’ and boys’ soccer matches will be at 5 and 7 p.m. at Emory Folmar YMCA Soccer Complex. The 27th annual North-South All-Star volleyball competition closes out the all-star events Thursday with a 2 p.m. start at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex.

The AHSAA TV Network will also broadcast most of the all-star events either live or delayed each day, with cross country, tennis, and golf highlights planned to be shown on a delayed basis. Go to www.nfhsnetwork.com for information on how to subscribe to the NFHS Network.

