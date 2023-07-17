Advertise
Alabama’s AG to honor fallen officers in multi-city stop Tuesday

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will make multiple stops in cities across the state Tuesday to pay tribute to six fallen officers at individual law enforcement ceremonies, his office says.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will make multiple stops in cities across the state Tuesday to pay tribute to six fallen officers at individual law enforcement ceremonies, his office says.

Marshall will present a commemoration in recognition of the service and sacrifice of each fallen officer.

The AG’s first stop of the day will be around 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Administration Building, located in Centre. There, he’ll honor fallen officer, Corporal Keith Morgan, who served with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

At 9:45, Marshall will stop by Cedar Bluff Town Hall where he’ll honor fallen officer, Sergeant Christopher Michael Vaugh, who served with the Cedar Bluff Police Department.

At 11 a.m., the attorney general will stop at the sheriff’s office in Fort Payne to honor fallen officers including Deputy DeKalb County Sheriff Steve Bobbitt and Corrections Officer Mickey Bowen.

At 1 p.m., the attorney general’s agenda has him arriving at the Ider Police Department to honor fallen officer, Chief Buddy Ray Crabtree.

Marshall’s final stop of the day will be around 3 p.m. at the Madison County Sheriff Training Center in Huntsville where he will honor fallen officer, Investigator Steven Ray Finley, who served with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

More than 600 law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty across Alabama since its founding. Nine officers died in the line of duty in 2022.

