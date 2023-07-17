Advertise
Alex Drueke returns to Ukraine for humanitarian work

Alex's mother says he's expected to be back next month, in time to be the best man at Andy Huynh's wedding
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alex Drueke, one of two Alabama men who were captured by Russian forces while fighting for Ukraine last year, has returned to that country.

Alex’s mother, Bunny Drueke, confirmed the news Sunday evening. “Alex is in Ukraine right now. He’s been there for about two weeks, doing humanitarian work with Ukrainian Patriot.” Bunny Drueke told WAFF 48 via e-mail. Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh were released in September as part of a prisoner swap. The two men were held together during their time as prisoners and said that helped keep their spirits high. Bunny tells us that Alex will be back from his latest mission early next month, in time to be the best man in Andy Huynh’s wedding.

On its website, Ukrainian Patriot says it offers protective gear, humanitarian aid, medical supplies, psychological trauma assistance and rebuilding assistance to the people of Ukraine.

Drueke is a former US Army servicemember who went to Ukraine as a private citizen to aid that country in its fight against Russia.

