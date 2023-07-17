Alexander City police officer, others charged with domestic violence

CAMP HILL, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities have confirmed the arrest of an Alexander City police officer.

Lt. Sheronda Cross is charged with two counts of domestic violence. Court records state that on May 1, she allegedly choked and punched a man in the head and face. It happened in Camp Hill.

She was arrested on June 30, according to filings.

Court records state three others, Brandon Lewis, Carter Williams and Justice Williams, were also involved and are facing the same charges.

Police say LaGorrgera Maxwell was also arrested and is facing the same charges. Court records indicate he attacked one of the other four and drove over another’s feet.

Camp Hill police said Maxwell is a former pardons and paroles officer but hasn’t worked with them a few months. Police say he and Cross were in a relationship.

