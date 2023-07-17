Cease wins for 1st time in almost 2 months as White Sox cool off Braves 8-1

ATLANTA (AP) — Dylan Cease won for the first time in nearly two months, Luis Robert Jr. had four hits that included a two-run homer and the Chicago White Sox beat Atlanta 8-1 to stop the Braves’ streak of 11 consecutive series wins.

Cease (4-3) had eight straight no-decisions since beating Cleveland on May 23, the most within a season in White Sox history. He allowed one run and three hits in five innings.

Matt Olson had a run-scoring single in the third, increasing his NL-leading RBIs total to 77.

Reynaldo López, Aaron Bummer and Jesse Scholtens finished a five-hitter.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Lucas Giolito (6-5, 3.44) is scheduled to start when Chicago opens another series against an NL East team on Wednesday against RHP Carlos Carrasco (3-3, 5.16) and the New York Mets.

Braves: Following a day off on Monday, RHP Bryce Elder (7-2, 2.97) is scheduled to start in Tuesday night’s series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks, who have not announced their starting pitcher.

