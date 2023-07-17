Advertise
Cease wins for 1st time in almost 2 months as White Sox cool off Braves 8-1

Chicago White Sox' Andrew Benintendi (23) beats the tag from Atlanta Braves catcher Travis...
Chicago White Sox' Andrew Benintendi (23) beats the tag from Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) to score on a Luis Robert Jr. base hit in the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT
ATLANTA (AP) — Dylan Cease won for the first time in nearly two months, Luis Robert Jr. had four hits that included a two-run homer and the Chicago White Sox beat Atlanta 8-1 to stop the Braves’ streak of 11 consecutive series wins.

Cease (4-3) had eight straight no-decisions since beating Cleveland on May 23, the most within a season in White Sox history. He allowed one run and three hits in five innings.

Matt Olson had a run-scoring single in the third, increasing his NL-leading RBIs total to 77.

Reynaldo López, Aaron Bummer and Jesse Scholtens finished a five-hitter.

White Sox: RHP Lucas Giolito (6-5, 3.44) is scheduled to start when Chicago opens another series against an NL East team on Wednesday against RHP Carlos Carrasco (3-3, 5.16) and the New York Mets.

Braves: Following a day off on Monday, RHP Bryce Elder (7-2, 2.97) is scheduled to start in Tuesday night’s series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks, who have not announced their starting pitcher.

