Fire breaks out at popular Gulf Shores restaurant

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire to break out at a popular Gulf Shores restaurant over the weekend.

One of our viewers captured the scene at Bahama Bob’s and shared the video with FOX10 News. It shows the restaurant completely engulfed in flames.

We have reached out to fire investigators, and we will pass along more details when we hear back from them.

