Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Former soldier pleads guilty to 2020 traffic death of 5-year-old Russell Co. boy

Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident. The sheriff says he will be charged with reckless murder.(Source: Russell County Sheriff’s Office via WTVM)
By James Giles
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The man accused in the traffic death of a five-year-old Russell County boy is pleading guilty to manslaughter.

In November 2020, the then 35-year-old, Bryan Starr, was driving a car in Fort Mitchell on Highway 165 Sunday evening when five-year-old Austin Birdseye began being “unruly” inside the vehicle.

Starr pulled over and told Austin to get out of the car. Investigators say Austin wandered off where he was struck by another vehicle and killed.

During the time of the 5-year-old’s death, Starr was an active duty soldier on Fort Benning, and was formerly a Sergeant First Class assigned to 3rd Squadron, 16th Cavalry Regiment, 316th Cavalry Brigade and had a total of 17 years of service.

According to our sources in the courtroom, the plea deal is happening now.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to cover this case.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
Tuskegee native Juel Taylor, director of "They Cloned Tyrone"
Tuskegee native’s film directorial debut showing at Capri Theatre in Montgomery
Due to the type of work performed, daytime lane closures are needed for the visibility and...
Lane closures expected on I-85 near the Montgomery, Macon County line starting Monday
The crash happened at about 4:25 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 29 near mile marker 160, about three...
Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Macon County
The Alabama Retail Association says this year marks the seventh time the annual tax holiday...
Alabama’s back-to-school sales tax holiday begins Friday

Latest News

Rolanda Hollis
Alabama State Representative to be sworn in as WIT Chairwoman
The Montgomery Police Department is searching for 16-year-old Hunter Ray Martin.
Missing Montgomery teen located on Saturday
Shannon Scott Anthony booking photo.
WATCH: Enterprise police give update on Friday standoff
Bahama Bob's fire in Gulf Shores
Fire breaks out at popular Gulf Shores restaurant