Judge ponders new trial for convicted killer McCraney

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -A judge is considering whether to grant convicted killer Coley McCraney a new trial after hearing from prosecuting and defense attorneys on Monday.

David Harrison and Andrew Scarborough, who represent McCraney, claim that jurors posted to social media during his nine-day trial in April, which ended with convictions on charges he murdered two 17-year-old high Dothan high school students decades ago.

Besides the social media allegations, they allege that those jurors had already decided McCraney’s punishment before hearing testimony during the sentencing phase of his dramatic trial, with their only other option being the death penalty.

Harrison and Scarborough had intended to question jurors during Monday’s hearing until Dale County Circuit Judge Bill Filmore quashed the defense’s subpoenas that would have forced them to testify. Such testimony would have been highly unusual.

“We wanted to get into juror misconduct and for jurors to be in the deliberation room and making post to Facebook is a violation of (judge’s instructions,” Harrison said.

“You couldn’t get on social media and not see (news coverage) of this highly-publicized case,” said Scarborough, claiming the case against McCraney, 48, was prejudiced.

He also accused jurors of texting during the trial.

Dale County Assistant District Attorney Emmett Massey and Alabama Assistant Attorney General Jimmy Thomas refuted defense claims of jury misconduct and successfully opposed those subpoenas.

He claimed that even if jurors posted during the trial, those posts were unrelated to the case.

There are few--if any--expectations that Filmore will grant a new trial, and the hearing was more the precursor to a lengthy appeal of McCraney’s convictions.

The slayings of JB Beasley and Tracie Hawlett went unsolved for 20 years without an arrest. Then in 2019, police turned to Parabon NanoLabs, to examine DNA through an online genealogy database.

McCraney, a truck-driving pastor, voluntarily submitted the sample that implicated him.

After spending over four years in the Dale County Jail, prison officials will transfer him to a maximum-security lockup in a few days.

