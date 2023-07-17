Advertise
Kentucky takes Gold Medal game against Canada at Globl Jam

Cats at Globl Jam
Cats at Globl Jam(UK Athletics)
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
TORONTO (WYMT) - An all around effort with four starters in the double-digits secures Kentucky the gold after a 89-72 win against Canada at Globl Jam in Toronto.

It was all Kentucky early as the Cats’ fast pace allowed them to beat Canada off the dribble, contributing to a 15-4 run in the first quarter. Freshman guard Justin Edwards was a significant contributor to that run, putting up 10 points in the first to help UK to a 25-14 lead after the first 10 minutes.

Canada adjusted to Team USA’s quickness in the second quarter with Addison Patterson having a clutch steal into a driving layup to close Kentucky’s lead to five at one point. However, freshman guard Reed Sheppard would end the half with a slam-dunk into a steal and a dish to Edwards to put UK back up by nine, 45-36. Canada would land a free-throw and another Patterson layup to put Kentucky up 45-39 going into halftime.

Freshman guard Rob Dillingham, who had zero points in the whole first half, found the net in the third, knocking down six points in the last minute of the quarter, including a last second jumper to give the Cats their largest lead of the game at that point, 72-53.

Edwards led the way to gold with 23 points and seven rebounds. Graduate forward Tre Mitchell followed with a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds. Fifth year guard Antonio Reeves and freshman guard D.J. Wagner also put up double figures at 18 and 13 points.

UK/Canada Box Score - Gold Medal game - Globl Jam
UK/Canada Box Score - Gold Medal game - Globl Jam(UK Athletics)

Reeves was nominated as the tournament MVP.

