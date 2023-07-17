Kyler Murray progressing from ACL tear, aims for Week 1 return

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Although the Arizona Cardinals may not have much to offer their fans, the progression of their star quarterback Kyler Murray is reassuring.

Already amid a losing season, Murray tore his ACL on December 12 against the Patriots and had surgery to repair it on January 3. The standard return from an ACL tear is nine months, lining up Murray’s return to action around Week 4 or 5. However, Murray aims to return in Week 1 when the Cardinals open the season against the Washington Commanders on September 10.

Murray has spent a considerable amount of time rehabbing at Dignity Health Center. During his time in Arizona, he spends five days a week in rehab for his knee. He works six to seven days a week in his hometown of Dallas. This is the first significant blow for Murray, a staple in the Cardinals’ offense since his first-overall draft selection in the 2019 NFL Draft.

“It’s all about your mindset; nobody’s going to feel sorry for you,” Kyler Murray’s father, Kevin Murray, said. “He’ll get better as a result from not only the injury but how they played last year.” Backup quarterback Colt McCoy is set to start the games leading up to Murray’s return. He’s said that Murray will be “just fine” when he returns, despite the offense’s significant change in Murray’s absence. Murray’s been studying the playbook and has been engaging in meetings.

Until his return, Murray needs to focus on improving daily, as rehabbing from an ACL tear is more mental than physical. Knowing what to expect from Murray this season will be difficult, but his determination and resilience spark potential for an uplifting bounce-back season from the franchise quarterback. “I’ve got to respect the person or understand the ins and outs of the rhymes and reasons for what we are doing,” Murray said. “I’m going to listen. I’m going to be coachable, and I’m going to do it to the best of my ability, but if the (expletive) ain’t working, at some point, we all have to look in the mirror.

“As far as growing from my rookie year to now, learning how to be one with your emotions, understanding how to talk to people. Some people are able to take the harsh way, and I am naturally that way, or do I need to give them a little love and that’s part of the quarterback position. … And (learning) what can I do better, how can I be better, how can I make the guys around me better? It’s a team sport. We all have to be locked in.”

