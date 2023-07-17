Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Marbury man killed in Sunday afternoon crash

A Marbury man has died in a weekend crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
A Marbury man has died in a weekend crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARBURY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Marbury man has died in a weekend crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Zachary J. Brook, 24, was killed when the 2007 Chevrolet C1500 pickup he was driving left the roadway and overturned, ALEA said. The crash happened around 3:45 Sunday afternoon on Autauga County 59, about eight miles south of Prattvillle.

ALEA investigators said the victim, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
Due to the type of work performed, daytime lane closures are needed for the visibility and...
Lane closures expected on I-85 near the Montgomery, Macon County line starting Monday
Tuskegee native Juel Taylor, director of "They Cloned Tyrone"
Tuskegee native’s film directorial debut showing at Capri Theatre in Montgomery
The crash happened at about 4:25 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 29 near mile marker 160, about three...
Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Macon County
Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home

Latest News

The heat dome will expand eastward this week, leading to very hot temperatures.
How this week’s heat stacks up against the records
Southern Rock Group PARKER BARROW Coming to Dadeville.
Southern rock group Parker Barrow coming to Dadeville
FILE - Evan Milligan, center, plaintiff in Merrill v. Milligan, an Alabama redistricting case...
Alabama rushes to adopt new congressional map amid disagreement on what district should look like
Montgomery robbery suspect caught after chase, crash