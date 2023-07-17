Marbury man killed in Sunday afternoon crash

MARBURY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Marbury man has died in a weekend crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Zachary J. Brook, 24, was killed when the 2007 Chevrolet C1500 pickup he was driving left the roadway and overturned, ALEA said. The crash happened around 3:45 Sunday afternoon on Autauga County 59, about eight miles south of Prattvillle.

ALEA investigators said the victim, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

