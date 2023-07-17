Montgomery robbery suspect caught after chase, crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A robbery suspect in a stolen vehicle led Montgomery police in a pursuit early Monday morning before being captured.

According to MPD, at about 7:30 a.m., officers responded to the 4900 block of Plaza Drive regarding a robbery. The suspect, who is an adult male, stole a vehicle during the robbery.

A short time later, police tried to conduct a traffic stop on I-85 southbound near Ann Street. The suspect refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. MPD stated that the pursuit ended with a single-vehicle crash in the area of Mulberry Street and West Fourth Street.

The suspect, who has not been identified by name, fled the vehicle and, after a short foot pursuit, was taken into custody. Charges are pending.

An investigation is ongoing.

