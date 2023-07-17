Nearing record high temperatures this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A weak front has pushed through the area. This will bring entirely dry conditions with slightly lower humidity. Temperatures will easily soar into the mid-90s, but heat indices will stay at or just below 100 thanks to the slight dip in humidity.

Temperatures will be nearing 100 this week. (WSFA 12 News)

Tomorrow and Wednesday should be completely dry across the region. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds both days with temperatures really heating up. Look for highs to rise into the upper 90s to near 100 both afternoons.

Heat indices will be around 100 tomorrow as the humidity stays a touch lower, but they will come up to 105 or higher by Wednesday thanks to increasing moisture levels.

Thursday should also be a mostly dry day. There is a small chance of showers and storms late in the afternoon and evening. Highs will again be in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees. Heat indices will be up around 105 degrees all afternoon long.

The heat index will be well over 100 starting Wednesday. (WSFA 12 News)

The extreme heat will last through Friday before backing off this weekend. High temperatures will go from the upper 90s on Friday to the lower 90s this weekend. That comes courtesy of showers and storms returning to the forecast as the upper-level ridge retrogrades back to the west away from Alabama.

Friday and this weekend will feature a mid-range chance (40-50%) of showers and storms. The exact rain chances will likely change at least somewhat as progress through the week and get a better handle on how things will evolve. Most of what we do end up seeing should be afternoon and evening activity.

Showers and storms become possible late Friday and remain possible this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

For those wondering...it does not look like we will break any records this week with the heat. It will be pretty close a few times in Montgomery, but I doubt we break the records that are just over 100 degrees each day. Stay tuned to see how close we get!

