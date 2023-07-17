Overcoming Poverty: Small Alabama town’s school has big aspirations

LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WSFA) - In Alabama, schools that participate in athletics and who are members of the AHSAA are put into a classification ranging from 1A to 7A. The difference in size is clear. So how do 1A schools compete with the bigger schools and get their athletes to the collegiate level?

WSFA Sports Director Rosie Langello spoke with the principal, head football coach, and a player at Loachapoka High School to see how the small school’s staff is going above and beyond to help get their athletes to the next level.

“There’s only one way, and that’s the Poka way,” Albert Weeden, Loachapoka High School principal, said. “I worked in Atlanta, where we have a population of 3,500 students, and in Enterprise, where we had two thousand students.. the best opportunity (for athletes) that I’ve recognized is here at a smaller school,” Weeden said.

To give you an idea of how small this 1A school is, the 2023 graduating class was made up of 40 students. With small schools come challenges like not having a track. For years, the Indians commuted to Beauregard high school to practice on its track. Despite not having one of their own, the boy’s track team won its first-ever state title in May of 2023. Loachapoka is currently in the process of building its own track on campus.

Under the AHSAA revenue share plan, the allocation difference between Class 1A and Class 7A is about $1,000. While Weeden says that money is always helpful, he gives credit to the coaches in each sport for constantly promoting and developing their athletes on social media and other platforms so college coaches will see. He also says it’s the relationships these teachers and coaches build within their communities that help athletes get to the next level.

“As an administrator, I try to hire people personnel. I try to hire people who want to go beyond the call of duty,” Weeden said.

Head football coach Frederick (Rico) Newton has been with the Indians for four years. Weeden says that Newton is one of those people that goes above.

Newton says there are challenges at being a 1-A school when it comes to athletes getting exposure.

“When you come down that rural, you come a long way down the road, but the main thing I tell athletes these days is if you’re doing it the right way, a coach will find you,” Newton said.

Newton said the right way is doing it in the classroom, and an example of that is the 2023 valedictorian and now Auburn football player JC Hart.

JC said the exposure has grown since he enrolled at the small school.

“So I think my ninth-grade year, we had about fifteen people in the crowd,” Hart said. “But my senior year, we took it off over a thousand.. no place to sit, no place to park,” Hart said.

Newton got emotional during his interview with WSFA. He said it gave him chills that JC chose to stay at Loachapoka instead of going somewhere else to play in high schools, like IMG Florida.

“You pour your heart into a lot of stuff as coaching,” Newton said. “The reward is what is happening, to see JC go to college. It’s just a rewarding feeling.”

