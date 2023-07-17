Phenix City Little League teams win big at USSSA Rec All Star World Series

GULFPORT, Miss. (WTVM) - We have some major news out of Gulfport, Mississippi.

Sunday afternoon, the Phenix City Little League 9U team was crowned World Series Champions.

The team went down to the tournament and will be bringing back some hardware and bragging rights.

Meanwhile, the 10U team fought their way to the end but would fall short.

They don’t walk away empty-handed, however. They are World Series runner-up for their division.

Nonetheless, the WTVM Sports team is proud of all three teams, including the 12U team who fought a good fight but were eliminated on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.