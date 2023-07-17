Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Powerball prize balloons to $900 million ahead of Monday’s drawing

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Another Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated $900 million. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Another Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated $900 million.

No ticket for Saturday’s drawing matched the winning combination: white balls 2, 9, 43, 55, 57 and red Powerball 18. The jackpot was estimated at $875 million.

Ticket buyers for Monday’s drawing have a chance at either $900 million paid out in yearly increments or a $465.1 million, one-time lump sum before taxes.

The top prize is the third biggest Powerball jackpot and the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history, Powerball said in a statement early Sunday.

While there was no jackpot winner, Powerball said three tickets that matched all five white balls Saturday are eligible to claim $1 million prizes, including two in Texas and one in Colorado.

The jackpot will keep growing until someone wins.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion in November.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 37 consecutive drawings.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
Tuskegee native Juel Taylor, director of "They Cloned Tyrone"
Tuskegee native’s film directorial debut showing at Capri Theatre in Montgomery
Due to the type of work performed, daytime lane closures are needed for the visibility and...
Lane closures expected on I-85 near the Montgomery, Macon County line starting Monday
The crash happened at about 4:25 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 29 near mile marker 160, about three...
Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Macon County
The Alabama Retail Association says this year marks the seventh time the annual tax holiday...
Alabama’s back-to-school sales tax holiday begins Friday

Latest News

GOP presidential candidates take aim at each other as race heats up
Last day to complete the Montgomery Thrive broadband survey
Fuel spill in Tennessee River near O'Neal Bridge on July 16.
Boat sinks near O’Neal Bridge spilling over 3,000 gallons of diesel fuel into Tennessee River
FILE - Workers load grain at a grain port in Izmail, Ukraine, on April 26, 2023.
Russia halts wartime deal allowing Ukraine to ship grain in hit to global food security
FILE - Elton John performs at the final show of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour in...
Elton John testifies for the defense in Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault trial