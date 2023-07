SEC media days happening this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSFA) - The unofficial start to the college football season is underway this week in Nashville at the Grand Hyatt Hotel for SEC Media days.

All 14 SEC teams have sent their head coaches as well as player delegates to meet with the public during the four-day event in Music City.

2023 SEC media days schedule

When: July 17-20

TV: SEC Network

Time: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST

Monday, July 17

LSU- Head coach Brian Kelly, quarterback Jayden Daniels, running back Josh Williams, defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo

Missouri- Head coach Eli Drinkwitz, defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine, offensive lineman Javon Foster, defensive lineman Darius Robinson

Texas A&M- Head coach Jimbo Fisher, wide receiver Ainias Smith, defensive linemen McKinnley Jackson and Fadil Diggs

Tuesday, July 18

Vanderbilt: Head coach Clark Lea, linebacker Ethan Barr, safety Jaylen Mahoney, wide receiver Will Sheppard

Mississippi State: Head coach Zach Arnett, quarterback Will Rogers, running back Jo’quavious Marks, defensive tackle Jaden Drumedy

Auburn: Head coach Hugh Freeze, offensive lineman Kameron Stutts, linebacker Elijah McAllister, tight end Luke Deal

Georgia: Head coach Kirby Smart, tight end Brock Bowers, defensive back Kamari Lassiter, center Sedrick Van Pran

Wednesday, July 19

Alabama: Head coach Nick Saban, offensive lineman JC Latham, defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry, linebacker Dallas Turner

Arkansas: Head coach Sam Pittman, quarterback KJ Jefferson, defensive end Landon Jackson, running back Raheim Sanders

Florida: Head coach Billy Napier, wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, defensive back Jason Marshall, offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun

Kentucky: Head coach Mark Stoops, linebacker J.J. Weaver, defensive lineman Octavious Oxendine, offensive lineman Eli Cox

Thursday, July 20

Ole Miss: Head coach Lane Kiffin, running back Quinshon Judkins, defensive end Cedric Johnson, cornerback Deantre Prince

South Carolina: Head coach Shane Beamer, quarterback Spencer Rattler, punter Kai Kroeger, defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway

Tennessee: Head coach Josh Heupel, quarterback Joe Milton, defensive lineman Omari Thomas, tight end Jacob Warren

