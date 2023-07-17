Advertise
‘Smoke’ coming Wetumpka ALDI’s roof wasn’t from fire, chief says

Apparent smoke coming from the roof of the ALDI store in Wetumpka was actually steam from an AC...
Apparent smoke coming from the roof of the ALDI store in Wetumpka was actually steam from an AC unit's freon leak, according to the city's fire chief.(Source: John Trapaso III)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - An apparent fire at a popular grocery store in Wetumpka caused a stir on social media over the weekend, but thankfully there were no flames, according to the city’s fire chief.

Wetumpka firefighters did respond to the ALDI store on U.S. Highway 231 Sunday but found no blaze, though photos on social media showed what appeared to be smoke coming from the roof.

According to Wetumpka Fire Chief Greg Willis, the apparent smoke was actually steam being put off by a freon leak in the building’s roof-mounted air conditioning unit.

The leak has since been fixed by the company’s maintenance crews.

