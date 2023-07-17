TikTok star ‘Princess Parimala’ invited to dance recital in Brundidge

BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WSFA) - This weekend, the Patti Rutland Jazz studio in Brundidge welcomed a very special guest.

Meet 14-year-old Parimala, or “Princess Parimala” as some people call her. She is from upstate New York and has a rare genetic disorder.

Her mother says she was in a special needs dance class and got excited after receiving a recital costume. That’s when her mother claims she was pinned to the floor by her dance teacher.

Standing at 44 inches tall and 24 pounds, Parimala is taking TikTok by storm. She has gone viral and currently has more than 406,000 followers.

That’s how Patti Rutland Simpson in Alabama discovered her. She invited her to the Brundidge dance studio Saturday for a special recital. Her mother says this experience has been an incredible memory.

“Since she’s been home, that’s what it’s been about, is trying to give new memories over the old memories, just to make her have a better life. Just to make her know that she is loved and that there are good people in this world and that there’s no more hurt, that she’s safe,” Parimala’s mother Dawn Cosgrove said.

Patti Rutland Simpson is the Artistic Director at Patti Rutland Jazz. She doesn’t think disabilities prevent talent.

“I don’t think that disabilities should hinder,” Simpson said. “I had a student that went on to win Miss America that was deaf. Princess Parimala learned two dances and executed them beautifully.”

The TikTok star was also gifted costumes and a team dance jacket. Her mother is blown away by the acceptance and love shown to her daughter in Pike County.

