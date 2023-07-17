Advertise
Tuesday deadline for Montgomery County residents’ feedback on broadband expansion

Time is running out to give your feedback to the Montgomery County Commission and City of Montgomery!
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Commission teamed up with the City of Montgomery starting in June to gather feedback on what residents hope to see related to broadband expansion. Time is now of the essence if you want your voice heard, however.

The deadline to take part in the survey, which can be completed online or through the mail, is Tuesday, July 18.

The county commission held meetings in June to gather community feedback that will help officials develop the Montgomery Broadband Expansion Plan. The plan is to create a comprehensive set of strategies to bring high-performance broadband and internet services to all local residents and businesses in Montgomery County.

The hope is to use millions of dollars in federal funding to help bring high-speed internet to places that might not otherwise be able to afford it.

Montgomery County residents are encouraged to complete the broadband community input survey. The survey only takes 5 minutes to complete and will help assess Montgomery County residents’ current broadband service needs.

To get to the survey, click here.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been updated to clarify the deadline as Tuesday, not Monday as initially published.

