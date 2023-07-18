Advertise
2 separate overnight shootings under investigation in Montgomery

Montgomery police are investigating separate shootings that happened overnight.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating two separate, overnight shootings in the Capital City.

The first shooting happened around 11 p.m. Monday in the 5100 block of Slash Pine Drive. Police and medics responded to the area and found a woman suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The second shooting happened about two hours later around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday. Police responded to an area hospital where they spoke with a man who had been shot. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. It was later determined the shooting happened in the 3300 block of McElvy Street.

Neither a motive nor a suspect has been identified in either case. Investigations are ongoing.

