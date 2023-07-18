2 separate overnight shootings under investigation in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating two separate, overnight shootings in the Capital City.

The first shooting happened around 11 p.m. Monday in the 5100 block of Slash Pine Drive. Police and medics responded to the area and found a woman suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The second shooting happened about two hours later around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday. Police responded to an area hospital where they spoke with a man who had been shot. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. It was later determined the shooting happened in the 3300 block of McElvy Street.

Neither a motive nor a suspect has been identified in either case. Investigations are ongoing.

Montgomery police are investigating two separate overnight shootings. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.