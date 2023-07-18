Advertise
Ala. CrimeStoppers offering cash reward in Phenix City double homicide arson case

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department continues its investigation into an arson causing the deaths of two individuals on Pine Lane. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are offering a cash reward for information that leads to identifying the suspect.

According to investigators, on July 12, just after 5 a.m., police responded to reports of a structure fire on 11 Pine Lane Road in Phenix City. When officials arrived at the scene, they discovered a fully involved house fire.

Two victims were later found in the burned home.

Following a deeper look into the incident, investigators determined the fire was arson, the two individuals were victims of a double homicide, and the fire was used as an attempt to cover the killing up.

Witnesses told authorities they had seen a black truck and a white SUV leave the area before the fire, and the truck was owned by one of the victims.

Officials have not released the victims’ names in this ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this active case is being asked to come forward. A $2,500 cash reward is being offered for any information that leads to the identification of the suspect.

Contact 911 or CrimeStoppers’ 24-hour tip line at 334-215-7867. You will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

