Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama landmark to receive much needed restoration

After Hurricane Michael came through in 2018, it ripped off the roof and left some damage on the inside.
By Cailey Wright
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - The historic Dupree school was once a hub for music and community events, but it has since fallen into disrepair.

After age and rough weather have taken its toll on the building, it requires major renovations. After Hurricane Michael came through in 2018, it ripped off the roof and left some damage on the inside.

Since then, its visitors have declined.

“In my lifetime, I remember it as a very busy place,” Diane Aman, the Vice President of the Board of Dupree School, said. “I grew up about a mile and a half from here, and passing by something was always going on.

Then that stopped, and it just was a sad place.”

The Friends of Dupree School are calling on the support of the community. The school’s roof is replaced, saving it from further damage.

“We were about to completely lose the building because the roof was badly damaged,” Aman said “So, something had to be done quickly.

We had an individual who loaned us enough money to reroof the building.”

The Dupree School is getting some much needed renovations

The friends of Dupree plan to repair the ceiling, modernize the bathrooms and give the school a fresh coat of paint.

Even though there is a lot of work left, the Friends of Dupree School believe that the building’s story is a happy one. Most of the story is still unwritten.

“Even before being repaired, reserved and taken to the next level, it’s a happening place,” Aman said.

“There have already been some great events here.”

The most recent event hosted by the Historic Dupree School was the “4th Fest,” which celebrated Independence Day.

For more of Dupree’s future events, check the community calendar.

To donate, you can write a check to Friends of Dupree School and send it to P.O. Box 408 Ashford, Alabama 36312.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home
Former Alabama Rep. Will Dismukes will not go to prison for his theft of property conviction.
Former Alabama lawmaker avoids prison for theft conviction
Carlee Russell
‘This is a tedious process’: Hoover PD combing though evidence in Carlee Russell case
Thearthis House, 22, is charged with second degree robbery.
Montgomery robbery suspect caught after chase, crash now identified
Alexander City police officer Sheronda Cross was charged with two counts of domestic violence.
Alexander City police officer, others charged with domestic violence

Latest News

The Alabama Retail Association says this year marks the seventh time the annual tax holiday...
Alabama’s 2023 back-to-school sales tax holiday begins Friday
Attorneys for an Alabama inmate on death row asked a federal appeals court Monday to block his...
Alabama inmate asks appeals court to block his execution, citing state’s past problems
FILE - The seal of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is seen before an FCC meeting to...
Cybersecurity labeling for smart devices aims to help people choose those less vulnerable to hacking
Read the label – all federally compliant car seats should say that they conform to all...
Hospital warns counterfeit car seats are on the rise – here’s what to look for
Wildfire smoke concentration will come down significantly on Wednesday.
The details behind the Canadian wildfire smoke in Alabama’s sky