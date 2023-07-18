ASU’s Day of Giving marks university’s 156th birthday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -Alabama State University is celebrating its 156th birthday with a special Day of Giving.

The event will be held virtually on July 18 (Tuesday) from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Members of the Hornet Nation Family, including alums, friends, and the general public, may join in the festivities by donating online here.

On campus, ASU will remember its beginnings in Marion, Alabama, when nine formerly enslaved men pooled their resources to raise $500 to establish what was then known as Lincoln Normal School. The Day of Giving is a way of honoring “The Marion Nine” while helping to advance the school’s continuing mission of providing excellence in higher education.

Since its start 156 years ago, Alabama State University has produced thousands of graduates who continue to make an impact through their achievements nationally and globally, from nationally recognized research to high-demand allied health programs, competitive academics, and award-winning theatre programs. ASU touts itself as one of the nation’s premier institutions of higher learning.

Day of Giving donations can be made online or by check, payable to The ASU Foundation, attention ASU-156, mailed to Alabama State University, P.O. Box 271, Montgomery, AL 36101-0271. Phone inquiries may be made by calling 334-229-4950.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.