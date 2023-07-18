Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

ASU’s Day of Giving marks university’s 156th birthday

Alabama State University
Alabama State University(Alabama State University)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -Alabama State University is celebrating its 156th birthday with a special Day of Giving.

The event will be held virtually on July 18 (Tuesday) from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Members of the Hornet Nation Family, including alums, friends, and the general public, may join in the festivities by donating online here.

On campus, ASU will remember its beginnings in Marion, Alabama, when nine formerly enslaved men pooled their resources to raise $500 to establish what was then known as Lincoln Normal School. The Day of Giving is a way of honoring “The Marion Nine” while helping to advance the school’s continuing mission of providing excellence in higher education.

Since its start 156 years ago, Alabama State University has produced thousands of graduates who continue to make an impact through their achievements nationally and globally, from nationally recognized research to high-demand allied health programs, competitive academics, and award-winning theatre programs. ASU touts itself as one of the nation’s premier institutions of higher learning.

Day of Giving donations can be made online or by check, payable to The ASU Foundation, attention ASU-156, mailed to Alabama State University, P.O. Box 271, Montgomery, AL 36101-0271. Phone inquiries may be made by calling 334-229-4950.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home
Carlee Russell
‘This is a tedious process’: Hoover PD combing though evidence in Carlee Russell case
Former Alabama Rep. Will Dismukes will not go to prison for his theft of property conviction.
Former Alabama lawmaker avoids prison for theft conviction
Montgomery robbery suspect caught after chase, crash
Alexander City police officer Sheronda Cross was charged with two counts of domestic violence.
Alexander City police officer, others charged with domestic violence

Latest News

Montgomery robbery suspect caught after chase, crash
Voting has officially begun for the 10th Annual America’s Best-Looking Cruiser Contest.
10th annual Americas Best Looking Cruiser contest underway
Mayor James Perkins presented a $22.6 million budget for fiscal year 2023-24 to the Selma City...
Selma mayor proposes $22.6M budget, possible tax increase
Two central Alabama high schools lack access to equitable facilities, yet they have still found...
Overcoming Poverty: 2 Alabama school sports teams win despite lack of access