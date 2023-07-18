Auburn Networks stations reclaim local flagship status for AU sports

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University sports radio broadcasts are returning to the Auburn Networks family beginning this August.

Wings 94.3 in Auburn will air Auburn football games, men’s basketball games and the weekly Tiger Talk show. Auburn baseball and women’s basketball will air on AU100. The Auburn Sports Network’s broadcast team, along with coaches and administrators from the university athletics department, will also be regular guests on ESPN 106.7.

“We are excited to bring the Auburn Tigers back home as flagship stations in the Auburn-Opelika area,” said Steve Witten, Vice President and Market Manager of Auburn Networks. “We deeply value the passionate Auburn fanbase and are committed to providing unparalleled coverage of Auburn University athletics.”

“The opportunity to rededicate our stations to Auburn University sports further strengthens our commitment to our listeners,” added Lee Perryman, RadioAlabama President and CEO. “We are also proudly affiliating with the Auburn Sports Network on KiX 100.3 in Sylacauga.”

The Auburn Sports Network will kick off on Aug. 24 with Tiger Talk, Auburn Athletics’ popular weekly radio show, on Thursday nights at 6:00 p.m. The first Auburn football broadcast will be on Saturday, Sept. 2.

The Auburn Networks stations will carry the broadcasts through at least the 2027-2028 athletic season. Auburn Networks is also the official radio partner of Auburn High School Athletics and Lee-Scott Academy Athletics.

