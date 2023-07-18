Advertise
Bryant-Denny Stadium has new grass, completed well before August 1 deadline

By Bryan Henry
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Bryant-Denny Stadium has new grass. It’s all real, except for the sidelines.

It was a month ago when the field was torn up and ripped apart. What a difference one month makes. On June 21, there were dump trucks, piles of gravel, and sand on the field. It was a mess.

Field crews finished putting down sod last week. The grass is real, made of Northbridge Bermuda - except for the sidelines which is synthetic. The new grass will debut when Bama opens the season in September against Middle Tennessee. What they won’t see is the new drainage system under the field, which is the primary reason why the field change was necessary.

“The field itself is pretty close to finish. A lot of the stuff that’s going on now like the irrigation to the field is in, the pipes are in but running the heat trace and the insulation around the pipes,” said University of Alabama Director of Athletics Grounds Jon DeWitt.

DeWitt says this was the first time in 31 years the turf and underground drainage had been replaced. He says 20,000 tons of materials were taken out and in - that equates to 900 dump trucks to get it all done.

