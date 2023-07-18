Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Circa posts odds for NFL teams to have best, worst starts to 2023 season

A person gambles as betting odds for NFL football's Super Bowl are displayed on monitors at the...
A person gambles as betting odds for NFL football's Super Bowl are displayed on monitors at the Circa resort and casino sports book Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The start of the 2023 NFL season is just 51 days away, and Circa Sports has released futures bets and odds for the pro football teams expected to have the best and worst starts this year.

The first board lists odds for the team to remain undefeated the longest. Last year’s NFC representative in the Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles, have the shortest odds at +650.

  • Philadelphia +650
  • Cincinnati +775
  • Kansas City +775
  • San Francisco +850
  • Buffalo +850
  • Baltimore +1500
  • Los Angeles (AFC) +1800
  • Dallas +1800

At the other end of the expectations spectrum, the bookmakers see the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals as the clubs most likely to wait the longest to enter the win column, with a +460 line to be the last teams to chalk up a “W” this season.

  • Atlanta +460
  • Arizona +460
  • Tampa Bay +775
  • Houston +1100
  • Los Angeles (NFC) +1100
  • Tennessee +1300
  • Indianapolis +1400
  • Carolina +1400
  • Las Vegas +1500

Tiebreakers for these markets at Circa Sports include the following:

  • If multiple teams go undefeated, the team that goes further in the playoffs would be considered the winner; and
  • If multiple teams are the final teams to get their first win of the season on the same day, whoever wins later in the day will be considered the last winless team.

No team has finished the regular and postseason undefeated since the NFL expanded to a 16-game regular season schedule in 1978. All teams now play 17 regular season contests, making it even more difficult for a team to finish the season with an unblemished record.

A bettor who thinks that there might be two historically inept teams this season could get a 500-1 return on a bet of two or more NFL squads going winless in 2023.

Circa’s full odds for these wagers are available here.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Montgomery city employee was injured by shattered glass after the sanitation truck they were...
Montgomery city employee injured after sanitation truck hit by gunfire
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details in Carlee Russell investigation, call press conference for Wednesday afternoon
U.S. Marshals say Timothy Bernard Summerlin is charged with conspiracy to provide contraband to...
Former Montgomery County jail officer arrested on contraband, bribery charges
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell in the clothes she was last seen in on the night of July 13
Carlee’s parents say police are pursuing her abductor
Montgomery police are investigating two separate overnight shootings.
2 separate overnight shootings under investigation in Montgomery

Latest News

Delange Harris was found dead in 2011. Since this, his murderer has not been found.
PODCAST: What happened to Delange Harris?
Joseph Ray Perkins escaped from an assigned job location on Wednesday morning.
Inmate escapes assigned job location in Winston County
Montgomery community youth debate on implementing curfews
Morning Smile: ALEA asks for your help in 10th annual Americas best looking cruiser contest
A debate-style discussion about the idea of implementing a curfew for young people in...
Debate over youth curfew idea allows young people to speak out on the issue