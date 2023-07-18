Circa posts odds for NFL teams to have best, worst starts to 2023 season

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The start of the 2023 NFL season is just 51 days away, and Circa Sports has released futures bets and odds for the pro football teams expected to have the best and worst starts this year.

The first board lists odds for the team to remain undefeated the longest. Last year’s NFC representative in the Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles, have the shortest odds at +650.

Philadelphia +650

Cincinnati +775

Kansas City +775

San Francisco +850

Buffalo +850

Baltimore +1500

Los Angeles (AFC) +1800

Dallas +1800

At the other end of the expectations spectrum, the bookmakers see the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals as the clubs most likely to wait the longest to enter the win column, with a +460 line to be the last teams to chalk up a “W” this season.

Atlanta +460

Arizona +460

Tampa Bay +775

Houston +1100

Los Angeles (NFC) +1100

Tennessee +1300

Indianapolis +1400

Carolina +1400

Las Vegas +1500

Tiebreakers for these markets at Circa Sports include the following:

If multiple teams go undefeated, the team that goes further in the playoffs would be considered the winner; and

If multiple teams are the final teams to get their first win of the season on the same day, whoever wins later in the day will be considered the last winless team.

No team has finished the regular and postseason undefeated since the NFL expanded to a 16-game regular season schedule in 1978. All teams now play 17 regular season contests, making it even more difficult for a team to finish the season with an unblemished record.

A bettor who thinks that there might be two historically inept teams this season could get a 500-1 return on a bet of two or more NFL squads going winless in 2023.

Circa’s full odds for these wagers are available here.

