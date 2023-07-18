Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Deputy rounds up llama blocking traffic, sheriff’s office says

Using his de-escalation skills and standing just a bit over spitting distance, the sheriff's...
Using his de-escalation skills and standing just a bit over spitting distance, the sheriff's office said Deputy Paczosa was able to put a leash on the llama and coax it out of the roadway.(King County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE, Wash. (Gray News) – Deputies with the King County Sheriff’s Office received a call over the weekend to handle an unusual menace to society.

According to the sheriff’s office, a llama was standing in the middle of the road and blocking traffic. A delivery driver was unable to fulfill an order and called authorities to report the llama.

Using his de-escalation skills and standing just a bit over spitting distance, the sheriff’s office said Deputy Paczosa was able to put a leash on the llama and coax it out of the roadway.

Soon after, the sheriff’s office said the communications center received another call from someone reporting their missing llama.

By the end of the day, the incident came full circle. The llama was reunited with its owner and the driver was able to deliver the package.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home
Carlee Russell
‘This is a tedious process’: Hoover PD combing though evidence in Carlee Russell case
Former Alabama Rep. Will Dismukes will not go to prison for his theft of property conviction.
Former Alabama lawmaker avoids prison for theft conviction
Montgomery robbery suspect caught after chase, crash
Alexander City police officer Sheronda Cross was charged with two counts of domestic violence.
Alexander City police officer, others charged with domestic violence

Latest News

An Australian sailor and his dog were rescued by a Mexican tuna boat after three months at sea.
Man and his dog rescued after 3 months adrift in Pacific
FILE - A general view shows the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ)...
An American soldier is detained by North Korea after crossing its heavily armed border
d
Road rage crash allegedly sparked by love triangle, sources say
Hospital warns counterfeit car seats are on the rise