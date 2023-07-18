Former Montgomery County jail officer arrested on contraband, bribery charges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Marshals Service announced the arrest of a former Montgomery County corrections officer.

Marshals say Timothy Bernard Summerlin, 33, is charged with conspiracy to provide contraband to an inmate in prison and bribery of a public official. He was taken into custody at a Montgomery Walmart parking lot Tuesday and charged in federal court.

Summerlin is accused of conspiring with multiple people to smuggle prohibited items to federal inmates being housed at the Montgomery County Detention Facility. Marshals say he was paid for doing this.

Summerlin was employed as a corrections officer at the jail for about three and a half years, according to a news release. Authorities say the alleged contraband activities went on until sometime around February. It is not clear when his employment with the sheriff’s office ended.

In the release, Chief Deputy M. Dante Gordon said,. “Corrections officers are held to a high standard of integrity, trust, and honor. This investigation has spanned over approximately seven (7) months by my office and we are not done yet. There will be more indictments coming very soon.”

The U.S. Marshals Service for the Middle District of Alabama partnered with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in this investigation.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.