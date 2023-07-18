Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Former Montgomery County jail officer arrested on contraband, bribery charges

U.S. Marshals say Timothy Bernard Summerlin is charged with conspiracy to provide contraband to...
U.S. Marshals say Timothy Bernard Summerlin is charged with conspiracy to provide contraband to an inmate in prison and bribery of a public official.(Source: Gray News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Marshals Service announced the arrest of a former Montgomery County corrections officer.

Marshals say Timothy Bernard Summerlin, 33, is charged with conspiracy to provide contraband to an inmate in prison and bribery of a public official. He was taken into custody at a Montgomery Walmart parking lot Tuesday and charged in federal court.

Summerlin is accused of conspiring with multiple people to smuggle prohibited items to federal inmates being housed at the Montgomery County Detention Facility. Marshals say he was paid for doing this.

Summerlin was employed as a corrections officer at the jail for about three and a half years, according to a news release. Authorities say the alleged contraband activities went on until sometime around February. It is not clear when his employment with the sheriff’s office ended.

In the release, Chief Deputy M. Dante Gordon said,. “Corrections officers are held to a high standard of integrity, trust, and honor. This investigation has spanned over approximately seven (7) months by my office and we are not done yet. There will be more indictments coming very soon.”

The U.S. Marshals Service for the Middle District of Alabama partnered with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in this investigation.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home
Former Alabama Rep. Will Dismukes will not go to prison for his theft of property conviction.
Former Alabama lawmaker avoids prison for theft conviction
Carlee Russell
‘We will not be bullied’: Carlee Russell’s mother releases statement
Thearthis House, 22, is charged with second degree robbery.
Montgomery robbery suspect caught after chase, crash now identified
Alexander City police officer Sheronda Cross was charged with two counts of domestic violence.
Alexander City police officer, others charged with domestic violence

Latest News

FILE - Spectators watch from the gallery as the Alabama Senate convenes for the 2023...
Alabama lawmakers to negotiate construction of new Statehouse
Carlee Russell
‘We will not be bullied’: Carlee Russell’s mother releases statement
Firefighters Jordan Melton and Jamal Jones were shot at Fire Station 9 on July 12, 2023.
1 Birmingham firefighter dies after 2 shot at Fire Station 9; Gov. Ivey offering reward for info. on suspects
Former President Trump Allegedly nearing 3rd indictment