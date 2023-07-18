Intense heat settling in for the remainder of the week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A weak front pushed through the area yesterday before fizzling out over South Alabama. That means today will bring a continuation of entirely dry conditions, plenty of sunshine and slightly lower humidity.

Temperatures will easily soar into the middle to perhaps upper 90s today, but heat indices shouldn’t go too far over 100 degrees thanks to the “tolerable” levels of humidity. Like yesterday, you will probably notice a hazy appearance to the sky as at least some Canadian wildfire smoke continues to be present.

Showers and storms will push into Alabama from the north this evening. (WSFA 12 News)

A decaying cluster of thunderstorms will then surge into Alabama from the north this evening. Those up around Huntsville, Birmingham, Gadsden, Anniston, and Muscle Shoals will likely see showers and storms from this. The farther south you go, the more question marks there are about if any of the rain will hold together.

Right now we’re keeping a 20% chance of rain in the forecast for this evening and the first few hours of the overnight. This is especially true for the northern counties of Autauga, Chambers, Chilton, Coosa, Elmore, Perry, and Tallapoosa.

Tomorrow should then be completely dry across most of the region aside from a few possible pop-ups. Skies will feature plenty of sunshine with high temperatures easily rising into the upper 90s. It will feel like it’s up around 105 degrees, if not higher.

It will feel like it's well above 100 degrees all week. (WSFA 12 News)

The forecast Thursday will be nearly identical with plenty of sun, highs in the upper 90s to near 100 and a slim chance of a shower or storm. Heat indices will again be up around 105 degrees or higher.

The extreme heat will last through Friday before backing off this weekend. High temperatures will go from the upper 90s to near 100 on Friday to the lower 90s this weekend. That comes courtesy of showers and storms returning to the forecast as the upper-level ridge retrogrades back to the west away from Alabama.

For those wondering about records this week, it does not look like we will break any records. We will be very close a couple times in Montgomery, but I doubt we break the records that are at or just over 100 degrees each day. Stay tuned to see how close we get.

The heat backs off this weekend as rain and storms return. (WSFA 12 News)

This weekend will feature a chance of showers and storms, especially on Saturday. Sunday looks much drier than Saturday at this point in time. The exact rain chances will likely change again at least somewhat as we progress through the week and get a better handle on how things will evolve.

A return to drier weather with a good deal of sunshine is looking probable heading into next week. High temperatures will start to come up from towards the middle 90s as next week moves along.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.