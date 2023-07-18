Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

At least 27 bodies found in clandestine graves in Mexico

The bodies were found in the northeast city of Reynosa by a group called “Colectivo Amor por...
The bodies were found in the northeast city of Reynosa by a group called “Colectivo Amor por los Desaparecidos en Tamaulipas,” whose main goal is to search for missing people.(Colectivo Amor por los Desaparecidos en Tamaulipas via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REYNOSA, Mexico (CNN) - The remains of at least 27 bodies have been discovered in clandestine graves in Mexico.

The bodies were found in the northeast city of Reynosa by a group called “Colectivo Amor por los Desaparecidos en Tamaulipas,” whose main goal is to search for missing people.

The remains were found across 20 graves within the last four days, Edith González, one of the members of the search group, said. However, she did not disclose more details about what or who led them to the location of the bodies.

The Tamaulipas Attorney General´s Office confirmed to CNN that they are investigating these findings and working in the area, but since it is an active situation, they said they cannot comment on the details of it.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home
Carlee Russell
‘This is a tedious process’: Hoover PD combing though evidence in Carlee Russell case
Former Alabama Rep. Will Dismukes will not go to prison for his theft of property conviction.
Former Alabama lawmaker avoids prison for theft conviction
Montgomery robbery suspect caught after chase, crash
Alexander City police officer Sheronda Cross was charged with two counts of domestic violence.
Alexander City police officer, others charged with domestic violence

Latest News

The United Staes team, including Bill May, front left, compete in the team acrobatic of...
Men to compete in artistic swimming at Olympics for first time
FILE - Marilyn Manson attends the 9th annual "Home for the Holidays" benefit concert in Los...
Marilyn Manson to plead no contest to blowing his nose on videographer
LNL: Trump says he's received Justice Department letter saying he's a 'target' of probe into efforts to undo 2020 election - clipped version
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas....
Trump says he’s ‘target’ of DOJ probe into efforts to undo 2020 election
Retail sales rose 0.2% from May to June, following a revised 0.5% increase the previous month,...
Americans increase spending modestly in June as inflation eases and the job market remains strong