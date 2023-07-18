Man indicted in fatal 2021 motorcycle wreck

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The surviving driver from a fatal wreck in Montgomery almost two years ago has been arrested.

The wreck happened in September 2021. Montgomery police said a pickup truck and motorcycle collided in the area of Carter Hill Road and West Street. The motorcyclist, Sedrick Adams, died from his injuries.

The other driver has now been identified as Raymond Malik Franklin Jr., 27. He was arrested Tuesday after being indicted on a reckless manslaughter charge on June 30.

According to the indictment, Franklin is accused of driving drunk and crossing into oncoming traffic when he collided with Adams.

Franklin’s bail at the Montgomery County Detention Facility was set at $30,000.

