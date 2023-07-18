Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man who allegedly drowned dog on Dauphin Island shares his side of the story

Man who allegedly drowned dog on Dauphin Island shares his side of the story
Man who allegedly drowned dog on Dauphin Island shares his side of the story
By Lacey Beasley
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - For the first time, the man who police said drowned his dog on Dauphin Island shares his side of the story.

It happened two weeks ago, and the suspect claimed he was trying to rid his 7-year-old dog Shelly of fleas by taking her into the Gulf, noting she loved the water.

Shawn Taulbee said he brought his dog to the water because she had a flea problem, and he was hoping the salt water would help.

“I didn’t ever think that would happen,” said Taulbee.

While Shelly was in the water, he said things took a turn for the worse.

“She was in front of me, and the water was like a foot deep, and a wave came and hit her nose,” said Taulbee. “She did her doggie paddle, doggie paddle, doggie paddle, and then she never did realize she was close to the shore. She could have easily stood up on her feet and been out of the water, but she kept doggie-paddling. I don’t know if it was the water coming out of the beach or the wave that clipped her nose. From there, I don’t know.”

Meanwhile, court documents revealed two women witnessed this and reported it to Dauphin Island police.

Documents quote: “Taulbee drowned animal in the Gulf of Mexico by using a rusted chain/ black rope tied around the animal’s neck and stomach area to pull the animal into the water and drown the animal.”

“They said, you murderer!” said Taulbee. “The other one said you killed that dog! I was already on a defensive. I didn’t know how to handle that. I even pulled her out of the water, but I don’t know CPR well. I don’t want anybody in Mobile thinking I would intentionally do that, and I do realize the people on the beach that saw me were upset. My purpose was to get the dog in the water and to get her soaked so the salt would kill the fleas.”

Taulbee plead not guilty to a dog cruelty charge. He goes back to court for a preliminary hearing on August 31st.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home
Carlee Russell
‘This is a tedious process’: Hoover PD combing though evidence in Carlee Russell case
Former Alabama Rep. Will Dismukes will not go to prison for his theft of property conviction.
Former Alabama lawmaker avoids prison for theft conviction
Montgomery robbery suspect caught after chase, crash
Alexander City police officer Sheronda Cross was charged with two counts of domestic violence.
Alexander City police officer, others charged with domestic violence

Latest News

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell in the clothes she was last seen in on the night of July 13
Carlee’s parents say police are pursuing her abductor
ASU celebrating 156 years in a special way
Morning Smile: Actor Matthew McConaughey makes special stop at Children's of Alabama
Alabama State University
ASU’s Day of Giving marks university’s 156th birthday
Montgomery robbery suspect caught after chase, crash